Camden National Bank Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Camden National Bank decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.3% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after purchasing an additional 849,474 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,308,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,001,000 after purchasing an additional 353,907 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,077,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,898,000 after purchasing an additional 933,775 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,485,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,097,657. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

