CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 243,265 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,327,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,265 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $130,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.16. 99,346 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32.

