CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,180,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,668 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $72,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 114.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in ONEOK by 3.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 9.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 94.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,242,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,075. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.10. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.86.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.