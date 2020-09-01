CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,830 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.0% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.25% of BlackRock worth $211,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

NYSE BLK traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $596.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,754. The stock has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $605.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $581.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

