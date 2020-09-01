CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,665 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $93,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,007,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,771. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $324.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

