CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $152.84 Million Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,844,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519,987 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.84% of Mplx worth $152,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth about $260,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mplx by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,002,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,991,000 after buying an additional 2,095,471 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after buying an additional 1,492,224 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,348,000 after buying an additional 1,260,991 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 28,782,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,449,000 after buying an additional 1,127,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.89. 2,285,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,229,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $30.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.99.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.44% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 118.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.