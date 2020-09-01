CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $258.22 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,925,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 776,355 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up about 1.3% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.31% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $258,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 584.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,748 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 196.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 742,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,672 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $960,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,784 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,729,000 after acquiring an additional 875,963 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 279.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,366,000 after acquiring an additional 864,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,573,477. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.35. 2,639,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019,877. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,898.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.22.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

