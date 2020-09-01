CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $348.87 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,895,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for about 1.7% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $348,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.36. 535,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,568. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.25.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

