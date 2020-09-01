CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $53.63 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,229 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 46,900 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Autodesk worth $53,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Autodesk by 458.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Autodesk by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded up $7.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.51. 1,413,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.53, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,013 shares of company stock worth $8,904,908 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.13.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

