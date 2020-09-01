CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $80.97 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,779 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.50% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $80,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,106.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.86.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $102.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,476. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

