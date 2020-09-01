CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,159,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196,789 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $153,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230,902 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,407 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,919 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,257,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.69. 5,983,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,835,667. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.