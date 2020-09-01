CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 733,193 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 34.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,852,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 733,193 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $123,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,795.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMP traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.11. 684,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,254. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

