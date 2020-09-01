CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 17,141 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,141 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 1.0% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $203,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.59.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.90. 1,747,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,855. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $206.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.