CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,596,647 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,596,647 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $172,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,841,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,223,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996,707 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,185 shares during the period. Cryder Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $81,533,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $54,803,000. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.72. 2,667,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,967,607. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at $85,512,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

