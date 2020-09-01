CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 296,468 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,322,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 296,468 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.83% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $158,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth about $4,660,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 622.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 117,331 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ET shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.94.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,882,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,470,494. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.40%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

