CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 89,984 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125,338 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 89,984 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Cheniere Energy worth $54,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,965,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,146 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 244.7% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,618,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 26.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,392,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,991 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 77.9% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,449,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 54.2% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,318,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,409 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.74. 1,242,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,901. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $503,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,140.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.42.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.