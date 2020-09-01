Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Decreased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 823,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 36,290 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.22% of Cigna worth $154,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cigna by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,753,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,567 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Cigna by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,547,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $451,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,750 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cigna by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,123 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Cigna by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,214,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $746,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,512,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.70. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.19.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.57, for a total transaction of $363,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,306 shares of company stock worth $47,203,892 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

