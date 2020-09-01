Crake Asset Management LLP Has $81.93 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Crake Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 48,013 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 8.0% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $81,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 33.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total transaction of $44,802.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,289 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,060. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.20. 17,172,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,847,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.37. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

