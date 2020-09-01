Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz Sells 37,426 Shares

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 37,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total value of $4,670,016.28.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 10th, George Kurtz sold 205,833 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $20,317,775.43.
  • On Thursday, July 9th, George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $28,296,468.48.
  • On Thursday, June 25th, George Kurtz sold 6,237 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $674,656.29.
  • On Monday, June 22nd, George Kurtz sold 56,871 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total transaction of $5,850,319.77.
  • On Tuesday, June 9th, George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $20,741,918.13.
  • On Thursday, June 11th, George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $23,119,810.56.

Crowdstrike stock traded up $17.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,637,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.61 and a beta of 1.14. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $144.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.51.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The company’s revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

