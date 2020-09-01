Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Market Cap Reaches $14.76 Million

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. In the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $14.76 million and approximately $14,864.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00041250 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $720.07 or 0.05998922 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00019600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00037498 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

