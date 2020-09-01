Daniel L. Jablonsky Buys 3,000 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Stock

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $68,070.00.

Shares of MAXR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAXR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,219,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 481.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 51,620 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit