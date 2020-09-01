Daniel L. Jablonsky Buys 3,000 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $68,070.00.

Shares of MAXR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAXR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,219,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 481.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 51,620 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

