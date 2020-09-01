Daniel L. Jablonsky Buys 3,000 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $68,070.00.
Shares of MAXR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,219,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 481.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 51,620 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Maxar Technologies Company Profile
Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.
