David C. Habiger Purchases 5,932 Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Director David C. Habiger purchased 5,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $75,514.36.

Xperi stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,397. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.53. Xperi Corp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xperi Corp will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XPER shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Xperi by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 100.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 67.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

