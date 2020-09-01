Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Achieves Market Cap of $6.01 Million

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be bought for about $3.49 or 0.00029073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade and LATOKEN. Diamond Platform Token has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and $4,413.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00041250 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $720.07 or 0.05998922 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00019600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00037498 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token (CRYPTO:DPT) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,583 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower . The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com

Diamond Platform Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

