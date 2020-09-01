Dusk Network (DUSK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.21 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $28.02 million and $5.21 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,821,673 tokens. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

