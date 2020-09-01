Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $122.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

ESTC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NYSE:ESTC traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,336. Elastic has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $117.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $1,638,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,256,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,301,249 shares of company stock valued at $115,781,803 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Elastic by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,783,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,033 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Elastic by 4,360.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,080,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 68.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,898,000 after acquiring an additional 886,686 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,277,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,406,000 after purchasing an additional 783,292 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

