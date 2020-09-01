Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

NYSE AKO.B traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.42. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $20.42.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $379.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

