Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.
NYSE AKO.B traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.42. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $20.42.
Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile
Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.
See Also: Dead Cat Bounce
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.