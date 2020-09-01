EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Bought by ACK Asset Management LLC

ACK Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. EnerSys comprises 8.3% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ACK Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of EnerSys worth $18,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 6,813.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $73.99. 139,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $80.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $322,352.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

