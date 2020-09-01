Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Enquest in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enquest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.25.

Shares of Enquest stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733. Enquest has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Enquest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

