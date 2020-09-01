Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Major Shareholder Innoviva, Inc. Purchases 4,672,897 Shares

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 4,672,897 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,523,363.96. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Innoviva, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 11th, Innoviva, Inc. purchased 12,677,490 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $31,693,725.00.

Shares of ETTX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.52. 114,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,401. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 8.89. The company has a market cap of $71.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.04. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Entasis Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

