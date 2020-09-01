Faceter (FACE) Hits Market Cap of $751,456.47

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $751,456.47 and $2.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $24.68, $24.43 and $5.60.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $718.57 or 0.06134559 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00017288 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $32.15, $24.68, $33.94, $5.60, $24.43, $10.39, $20.33, $51.55, $13.77, $18.94 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

