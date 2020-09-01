FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

FB Financial stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.62. 342,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,020. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.41. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $136.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $299,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,601,410 shares in the company, valued at $339,355,179.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $383,537.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,587,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,735,936.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $818,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in FB Financial by 110.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FB Financial by 47.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

