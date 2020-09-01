Feathercoin (FTC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10,559.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $10,559.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 289,839,880 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

