Fetch Price Tops $0.0409 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. Fetch has a total market capitalization of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges including Binance and WazirX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00041250 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $720.07 or 0.05998922 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00019600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00037498 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

