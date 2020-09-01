Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) Insider Buys C$178,690.00 in Stock

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) insider Fiera Capital Corporation (formerly Fiera Sceptre Inc.) purchased 16,700 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.70 per share, with a total value of C$178,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at C$178,690.

Fiera Capital Corporation (formerly Fiera Sceptre Inc.) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Fiera Capital Corporation (formerly Fiera Sceptre Inc.) purchased 9,700 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.02 per share, with a total value of C$106,894.00.

Shares of TSE:FSZ traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.68. 284,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Fiera Capital Corp has a 52 week low of C$4.77 and a 52 week high of C$13.18.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$166.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fiera Capital Corp will post 1.5800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is -913.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

