Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) Insider Purchases C$106,894.00 in Stock

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) insider Fiera Capital Corporation (formerly Fiera Sceptre Inc.) bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,894.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$290,928.

Fiera Capital Corporation (formerly Fiera Sceptre Inc.) also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, August 19th, Fiera Capital Corporation (formerly Fiera Sceptre Inc.) bought 16,700 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,690.00.

FSZ traded up C$0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.68. 284,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.31. Fiera Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$4.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.09.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$166.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Corp will post 1.5800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -913.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSZ. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.