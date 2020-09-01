First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

FBP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.82. 985,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,253. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $156.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,787,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,971,000 after buying an additional 170,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 310,462 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,881,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after buying an additional 334,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,941,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,287,000 after acquiring an additional 638,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,793,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,205,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

