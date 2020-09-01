First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Buys C$39,450.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.78 per share, with a total value of C$39,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$867,900.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 25th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.79 per share, with a total value of C$36,975.00.
  • On Monday, August 17th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.85 per share, with a total value of C$79,250.00.
  • On Friday, August 14th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 11th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.73 per share, with a total value of C$78,650.00.

FR traded down C$0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.30 and a 1-year high of C$19.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cormark boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

