Fusion (FSN) Market Cap Tops $25.03 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Fusion token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00004537 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Hotbit, Bibox and IDEX. In the last week, Fusion has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $25.03 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,738.65 or 0.98612639 BTC.
- Manna (MANNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.
Fusion Token Profile
Buying and Selling Fusion
Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
