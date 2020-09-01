Fusion (FSN) Market Cap Tops $25.03 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Fusion token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00004537 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Hotbit, Bibox and IDEX. In the last week, Fusion has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $25.03 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,738.65 or 0.98612639 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 63,907,280 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,337,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.