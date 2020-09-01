GAP (GPS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GAP (NYSE: GPS):

9/1/2020 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2020 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $12.00 to $19.00.

8/28/2020 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $19.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2020 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2020 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $17.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2020 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

8/24/2020 – GAP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

8/18/2020 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $15.00.

7/17/2020 – GAP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

7/9/2020 – GAP had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – GAP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GPS traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,718,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,161,503. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Gap Inc has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gap Inc will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Strain bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,944.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 74.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of GAP by 96.7% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 146,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 72,267 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 32,207.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,867,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

