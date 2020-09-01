GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Acquires 146,320 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,320 shares during the period. Illumina comprises about 8.6% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned 0.41% of Illumina worth $223,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 60.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 49.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total value of $67,029.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,588.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $1,416,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,933 shares in the company, valued at $77,508,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,194,042. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.29.

Shares of ILMN traded down $9.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.84. The company had a trading volume of 962,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,392. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.75. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

