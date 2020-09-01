GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Acquires Shares of 17,300 Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. SEA makes up about 0.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SEA by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 38,849 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,617 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

SE traded up $8.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.80. 5,336,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,890,234. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of -65.51 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Sea Ltd has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $163.14.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

