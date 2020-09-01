GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Decreases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,009 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for about 4.0% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned about 0.20% of Moody’s worth $104,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 205.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 132.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCO traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $296.07. The company had a trading volume of 425,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,696. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $297.16. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.89 and its 200 day moving average is $258.79.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.75.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.59, for a total transaction of $3,438,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,418 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,728.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,577,635 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

