GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 0.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $47,508,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,176,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,017,000 after purchasing an additional 281,520 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,482,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157,777 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,162,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,191,000 after purchasing an additional 146,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,543,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,937,000 after purchasing an additional 140,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

Shares of NVO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,695. The company has a market cap of $155.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $68.96.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.7826 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

