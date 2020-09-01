GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd trimmed its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 19.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up about 0.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 856.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,739,000 after purchasing an additional 762,252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,243,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,549,000 after buying an additional 76,661 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $1,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.27. 1,284,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HDFC Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

