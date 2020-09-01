GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. Mercadolibre makes up 0.3% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter worth $28,257,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,654,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,303,000 after acquiring an additional 253,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,781,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,524,000 after acquiring an additional 158,150 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,338,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,337,000 after acquiring an additional 110,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 519.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,428 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MELI. TheStreet raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,125.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $40.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,209.26. The company had a trading volume of 671,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,112.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $815.64. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $1,270.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

