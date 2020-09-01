GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Purchases 640,859 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 640,859 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 9.9% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $257,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 397.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.78. 1,330,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,677. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.11. The company has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.88.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,030 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.