GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Reduces Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 0.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCOM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $785,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 349.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 668,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 519,987 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 56.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.65. 4,323,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,444,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Nomura Instinet raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.98.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

