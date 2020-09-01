GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Trims Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd cut its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. NetEase makes up about 0.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded up $4.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $491.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,100. The company has a 50-day moving average of $471.92 and a 200-day moving average of $390.81. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $250.37 and a 12 month high of $517.65. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.75.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.17.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

