GX Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) Shares Up 2.5%

GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.15. 15,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 44,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXGXU. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in GX Acquisition by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 746,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GX Acquisition by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000.

GX Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

