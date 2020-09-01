HOQU Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). HOQU has a total market capitalization of $300,757.52 and $2.98 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00134031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.32 or 0.01685502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00208166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00182053 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00219999 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC, BitForex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

